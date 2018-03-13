1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, MO

One dead after a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Mo. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Missouri on Tuesday, March 13 at 4:05 p.m.

According to MSHP, 58-year-old Terry Scowden of Greenville, Mo. was traveling on Route D when her vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road and hit 2 trees.

Scowden was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a preliminary report, Scowden did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

