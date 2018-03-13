Marion Class 3A Super-Sectional vs. Springfield (SE) - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marion Class 3A Super-Sectional vs. Springfield (SE)

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Marion High School is playing in the 3A Super-Sectional in Springfield, Illinois. They played at the Bank of Springfield Center.  (Source: Pixabay) Marion High School is playing in the 3A Super-Sectional in Springfield, Illinois. They played at the Bank of Springfield Center.  (Source: Pixabay)
SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

The boys Marion High School basketball team is playing in the 3A Super-Sectional in Springfield, Illinois against Springfield.

They played the game at the Bank of Springfield Center on March 13. 


Marion 51
Springfield (Southeast) 56

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly