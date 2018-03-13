Marion Class 3A Super-Sectional vs. Springfield (SE)

Marion High School is playing in the 3A Super-Sectional in Springfield, Illinois. They played at the Bank of Springfield Center. (Source: Pixabay)

The boys Marion High School basketball team is playing in the 3A Super-Sectional in Springfield, Illinois against Springfield.

They played the game at the Bank of Springfield Center on March 13.



Marion 51

Springfield (Southeast) 56

