MO Gov. Greitens announces new $3.6M apprenticeship program

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced an investment of nearly $3.6 million to go to expanding and developing apprentice programs across the state.

He visited North Central Missouri College in Trenton to discuss the program.

The training is for students who want to learn a professional trade.

“We want everyone in Missouri to get the skills they need to get a quality job," Greitens said. "That’s why we’re more than doubling our investment in these apprenticeship programs. These new opportunities will help students get training to find good jobs and will help businesses to find workers with the skills to get started right away. It’s a proven program, and we’re investing in what works."

For additional information about Missouri’s Registered Apprenticeship program call 800-877-8698.

