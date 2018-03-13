School safety updates to some Kentucky schools

School safety is on the mind of may these days, especially after the deadly shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky. (Source: KFVS)

School safety is on the mind of may these days, especially after the deadly shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky.

Now, one Kentucky school district near Louisville plans to install metal detectors in some schools.

The Fayette County Superintendent says he's unsure how many of the District's 31 secondary schools will get metal detectors, but having just some is a start.

This comes after a student accidentally shot himself in the hand, and he said they may be able to have handheld detectors until then.

Right now, that's the method Marshall County High School is using after two students were killed in a school shooting.

Principal Patricia Greer says students asked for more protection and they wanted to fulfill that request.

"Our role is to support our faculty, staff, and students in this journey towards healing," said Greer.

She said the school district is discussing several different security plans are are looking for the one that suits them best.

