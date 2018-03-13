Marshall Co. administration supports students who participate in National School Walkout

The National School Walkout will take place Wednesday, March 14, at 10 a.m. across all time zones in the United States.

National School Walkout: What you need to know

Students and teachers across the United States will walk out of their schools and universities to honor the lives lost in the latest school shooting. (Source: KFVS)

Some schools are frowning upon the walk out and students could be punished if they participate, but for Marshall County High School students, the administration is supporting them if they decide to participate.

Along with honoring the victims, the walkout is to press lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the walk out.

For Patricia Greer, the principal of Marshall County High School, she said if walking out of school tomorrow will help her faculty, staff, and students heal she's happy to support them.

"I have a plan in place to support my students if they choose to participate in the national school walk out and I have a plan that will make sure they are supervised," said Greer.

The walkout will take place tomorrow on March 14 at 10 a.m.

