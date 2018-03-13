Pancake Dinner in Scott City, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pancake Dinner in Scott City, MO

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Scott City Kiwanis will be hosting a pancake dinner to help raise money for the Scott City Police Department.

Come out to Schock's Rental Hall in Scott City and bring the family for a great dinner and help support the local police department.

The dinner will be Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Prices will be $7 per adult and $4 per child ages four to 12.

