Pancake Dinner in Scott City, MO

The Scott City Kiwanis will be hosting a pancake dinner to help raise money for the Scott City Police Department.

Come out to Schock's Rental Hall in Scott City and bring the family for a great dinner and help support the local police department.

The dinner will be Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Prices will be $7 per adult and $4 per child ages four to 12.

