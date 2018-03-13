Graves County woman leaves vehicle to warm up - it gets stolen

The Graves County Sheriff's Department reported to a report of a stolen vehicle on Mar. 13 at 6 a.m.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, the victim said she had started the car to let it warm up and returned inside. When she went back out to her vehicle it was gone.

An investigation found the vehicle in Christian County, KY. James C. Norton III, of Martin, Tenn., was arrested for the theft and charged with public intoxication (other than alcohol), Possession of drug paraphernalia (syringes) with drug residue and Receiving Stolen Property >$500.

Deputies also served a Graves County warrant for Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Auto-$500 or More But Under $10,000.

Norton was placed in the Christian County Jail and will be brought to Graves County to face theft charges.

