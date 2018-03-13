2 from Paducah, KY facing prostitution charges

Willetta Hardin, 47, was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and prostitution. (Source: McCracken County Jail)

A man and woman are facing charges after a wrong-way traffic stop led to other charges in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 13.

According to police, Roger A. Mathis, 64, was arrested on charges of prostitution and careless driving. Willetta Hardin, 47, was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and prostitution.

An officer saw a pickup truck driving the wrong way on Broadway and was stopped by police near Jefferson and 22nd Streets.

Police said Mathis admitted the passenger, Hardin, had just bought drugs. When asked to get out of the truck, a bag containing suspected crack cocaine fell from her lap on the ground.

An investigation showed Mathis paid Hardin $125, according to police. Hardin denied the act and said the money belonged to Mathis.

Hardin and Mathis were taken to the county jail and booked.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.