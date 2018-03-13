STEM event for 300 7th grade students held at Southeast Missouri State University

An event for girls was held at the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on March 13.

The non-traditional science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) event is designed to expose students to careers that they may not have considered, according to the university.

More than 300 seventh grade students from 22 schools across southeast Missouri attended.

"The idea is that we want to catch them at seventh grade so that we can get them thinking about a career plan before they get to high school and in terms of planning those classes that they would need to take for those different fields," said Dr. Jim Welker, Missouri Pathways Consultant with the Regional Professional Development Center.

Speakers included a 3-D printing instructor, agronomists, a polytech instructor and a panel of college students, among other speakers.

