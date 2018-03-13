SIU Carbondale student housing to be consolidated to west side

A big move at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has some students questioning what it means for the future of the college.

SIU Senior Amy Buhman speaks out about the school's plans for student housing.

“It kind of sends the message that SIU is kinda in a downturn like, like what are we going to do?" she said.

To increase student engagement, SIU Carbondale housing will be consolidated on the west side of campus, according to the university.

“With the rumors about having really low enrollment for the freshman class, and then the whole restructuring program, no one really knows whats going to happen with SIU,” Buhman said.

SIU Chancellor Carlo Montemagno says his goal is to continue to build a “tightly knit, engaged community."

“As we rebuild enrollment in the years ahead, we will always have the option of having students on both sides of campus again,” Montemagno said. "For now, we can best serve students by making sure that they are part of a vibrant and active community.”

Housing Spokesperson Crystal Bouhl said this may not be a permanent move.

“We have every confidence that enrollment will pick back up," She said. "We foresee that we’re going to be reopening the towers or introducing new housing depending on enrollment. But this is not a permanent solution, this is just Fall 2018-2019.”

But freshman Dylan Conway doesn’t think this is the way to go about it.

“I think it’s going to be too packed and not enough space, maybe a lot more drama," said Conway. "If you want to get students to come together, you gotta throw events on campus, have students join RSO, stuff like that. You can’t just smush them together in a dorm and expect them to be happy and great, you know."

Regardless of the student reaction, Thompson Point will be home for student next Fall.

Currently, the university has towers and some three-story residence halls called Thompson Point. Enrollment declines are making the move possible, according to the Chancellor.

Students who signed housing contracts for fall won't be affected, according to the Director of University Housing, Jon Shaffer.

According to SIU, the university will continue to offer housing at University Hall, Wall and Grand Apartments and Evergreen Terrace.

The Gathering Place Snack Shop will move to University Hall.

