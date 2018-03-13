Walmart donates 25 wheelchairs to honor flight

With the help of Walmart they are now able to provide every single one of them with a wheelchair. (Source: KFVS)

The next honor flight is set to take off on April 24 with 69 veterans on board. With the help of Walmart, they are now able to provide every single one of them with a wheelchair.

Walmart donated 25 wheelchairs taking their total form 50 to 75 wheelchairs. With some of the veterans being over the age of 90, these are much needed for them to be able to see all the monuments in Washington D.C.

Ed Smith who is a veteran of the navy and has been a guardian on the past two honor flights talked about how badly these wheelchairs were needed.

"At least half of the ones we've taken in the past, use wheelchairs, and that's their means of mobility," said Smith. "Getting these wheelchairs is huge for us. They just don't have that kind of mobility. Wheelchairs are such a huge asset."

