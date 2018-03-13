The Latest: Rauner vetoes gun retailer licensing legislation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of gun store licensing legislation (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed legislation that would have required gun stores to be licensed by the state, calling it "unnecessary, burdensome regulation."

Rauner said Tuesday the measure would hurt small business owners and won't make communities safer.

His veto comes one week before the Republican faces a challenge from conservative state Rep. Jeanne Ives in the GOP primary. Last week, Ives' campaign criticized Rauner for not speaking publicly against the bill, calling it "the prelude to yet another betrayal" of Republicans.

Supporters of the measure accused Rauner of putting politics over doing the right thing.

The Legislature passed the measure last month in response to a deadly shooting at a Florida high school and the shooting death of a Chicago police commander.

10:15 a.m.

Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to veto legislation that would require gun retailers to be licensed by the state of Illinois.

Rauner spokeswoman Rachel Bold says the governor will veto the measure Tuesday, a week before the state's primary election in which the Republican faces a challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives. The General Assembly passed the measure about two weeks ago. Rauner has 60 days to take action on it.

The measure has the backing of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. On Tuesday, Emanuel called the veto "a slap in the face to crime victims, faith leaders and police." The mayor said Rauner "put his primary election ahead of his primary responsibility to protect the safety of the people of Chicago and Illinois."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.