Portable power banks recalled due to fire, chemical burn hazards

Amazon is recalling some portable power banks due to fire and chemical burn hazards.

About 260,000 units of the AmazonBasics power banks were recalled because the power bank's battery can overheat and ignite.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves six versions of the AmazonBasics' portable lithium-ion battery/power banks: 16,100 mAh; 10,000 mAh; 5,600 mAh; 2,000 mAh with micro USB cable; 3,000 mAh with USB micro cable.

The rubberized or metallic power banks are black and rectangular. They measure about 3 inches long by 1.4 inch high by 0.9 inch wide.

They were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carrying pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit.

Product ID numbers are printed on the back of the unit and include:

B00LRK8EVO

B00LRK8HJ8

B00LRK8I7O

B00LRK8IV0

B00LRK8JDC

B00ZQ4JQAA

According to CPSC, Amazon has received 53 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., including one report of chemical burns due to contact with battery acid and four reports of property damage, including fire and smoke damage.

The power banks were sold on Amazon.com, at Amazon bookstores and Amazon pop-up stores from December 2014 through July 2017 for between $9 and $40.

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and contact Amazon for instructions on how to return it and receive a full refund.

You can call Amazon toll-free at 855-215-5134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Monday through Saturday or online anytime by clicking here.

