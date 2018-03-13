Calvert City, KY man accused of pawning stolen pistol

Christopher H. Ward is accused of pawning a stolen gun (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department).

A western Kentucky man is facing charges after being accused of pawning a stolen pistol.

According to the sheriff's office, Christopher H. Ward, 46, was charged with receiving stolen property, firearm. The charge is a class D felony.

Ward was given the gun to clean. The victim tried to get the gun back unsuccessfully. The gun was entered into a computer system as being stolen.

Detectives learned the gun was pawned by Ward in late January.

A warrant was issued after investigators consulted with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.

During an interview with detectives, Ward admitted to pawning the pistol. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.