Police chase in Sikeston, MO ends in crash, arrest

A vehicle chase in Sikeston, Missouri on Tuesday morning, March 13 ended in a crash.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the chase started on northbound Interstate 57 and went into Sikeston.

That's when the Sikeston Department of Public Safety joined the chase.

According to Lt. Austin Henley with Sikeston DPS, the chase ended with a crash on Marion Street. This was near Southeast Elementary School, which was placed on a precautionary lockdown because of a short foot chase after the crash.

The crash happened at Ables and Marion Rd. around 10:55 a.m.

The 2018 Chevrolet Impala ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver was Kodie L. Davidson, 18, of Meridian, Mississippi.

A passenger, Erica L. Jackson, 24, also of Meridian, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and the passenger were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the patrol arrest report, Davidson was arrested for delivery of marijuana, possession of marijuana, hindering prosecution and no seatbelt.

The suspects were taken into custody.

