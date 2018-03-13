Man dead after early morning house fire in Sikeston, MO

One man has died after a fire in Sikeston, MO (Source: Nathan Ellgren/KFVS)

A man is dead after an early morning house fire in Sikeston, Missouri on Tuesday, March 13.

Scott County Coroner Scott Amick identified the man as 63-year-old Dennis Mooneyhan.

According to the Department of Public Safety, they were called out around 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday.

They responded to the structure fire at 114 Andrea Street. Police said when fire crews arrived, the home had fire coming from the roof area.

The said fire crews were concerned that there may be occupants still inside due to the time of the night and vehicles in the driveway. The crews entered the home and found heavy fire and smoke inside.

Police said they found Mooneyhan dead in a bedroom.

According to DPS, they were on the scene until 6:54 a.m. extinguishing and investigating the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office, Scott County Corner and Sikeston DPS detectives investigated the fire scene.

Investigators said the fire appeared to have started in the victim’s bedroom.

While no foul play is suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

