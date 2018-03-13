Paducah man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

Thomas Sullivan was charged with sexual abuse of an 11 year old (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

An investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl led to the arrest of one man in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Thomas T. Sullivan, 34, of Paducah, Ky. was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and several counts of terroristic threatening. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan allegedly videotaped a sex act that was performed on an 11-year-old girl.

Officers said evidence also indicated he had sent that video to another person.

He was found on Monday morning, March 12 and brought to the sheriff’s department for questioning.

Sullivan was arrested after the interview. During his arrest, officials said he threatened to kill several sheriff’s detectives upon his release from jail.

He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

