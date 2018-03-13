Driver identified in deadly crash south of Bernie, MO involving train, garbage truck

There is no information on injuries in this crash (Source: viewer photo)

A man died after train collided with a garbage truck in southeast Missouri on Tuesday morning, March 13.

Officials said it happened around 7:50 a.m. on Zimmerman Lane, east of Highway 25 south of Bernie, Mo.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper on the scene said the truck and train collided on the tracks.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash was deadly.

A crash report from the highway patrol shows the driver of the garbage truck, Kenneth L. Simpson, 50, of Poplar Bluff, was going southbound when he failed to yield to the Union Pacific train headed westbound.

According to the report, Simpson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was taken by EMS to a Dexter hospital where he later died.

The train conductor, Ulysses S. Grant, 56, of Little Rock, Arkansas, had minor injuries.

Crossbucks were in use at the time of the crash.

