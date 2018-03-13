Wappapello, MO man killed in two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash in Perry County, Missouri claimed the life of a passenger on Monday, March 12, 2018.

The crash happened on Missouri 51, just south of County Road 942 around 3:49 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Walter Gawrych, of Jackson, Mo. crossed the center line of the road with the Ford Transit van he was driving and hit the front end of a semi tractor-trailer.

The force of the crash sent the van off the left side of the road and the vehicle overturned.

The semi also traveled off the left side of the road.

Troopers report 50-year-old Walter Brotherton of Wappapello was killed in the crash.

Brotherton was a passenger in the semi.

The driver of the semi, 49-year-old Philip Hendrix, of Wappapello, received moderate injuries in the crash.

Gawrych received minor injuries.

Both injured men were taken by ambulance to a Perry County hospital.

According to Troopers, the two men in the semi were not wearing seat belts.

Both vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene and were reported as totaled.

