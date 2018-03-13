Help someone in need on National Good Samaritan Day

Today is dedicated to unselfish, kind actions It is National Good Samaritan Day on March 13.

The term “good Samaritan” comes from the Bible parable where a Samaritan helped a stranger who had been robbed and beaten and left to die by the side of the road. The Samaritan not only cleaned the man’s wounds and clothed him, but took him to an inn where he paid for the man’s care.

Today, the term is used to describe anyone performing acts of kindness to help those in need, especially strangers.

Observe this day by helping someone who is struggling.

