First Alert: Temps a little below average, warm-up approaching

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall rapidly after sunset. Lows by morning will be well down into the 20s.



Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. We will still be a few degrees below average for this time of the year. Highs will reach the lower 50s in most areas -expect the upper 40s near I-64.



We are tracking a system that could bring rain and storms to the area by the end of the week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.