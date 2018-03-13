5 things to know March 13

Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 13.

First Alert Forecast

It’s another cold morning. Temperatures will start below freezing again. There is a frost warning in our southern counties. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be more clouds in Southern Illinois.

Temps will be higher than yesterday, but still in the 40s to lower 50s. There is a chance of rain, but only in our farthest northwest counties and it isn’t that big of a chance. Winds will be from the north at about 15 mph.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be Laura’s pick day of the week, despite some wind.

The weekend looks a little bit cooler. The best rain chances are Friday into Saturday. A majority of the weekend looks drier, though.

Making headlines

