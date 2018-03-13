5 things to know March 13 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know March 13

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 13.

First Alert Forecast

It’s another cold morning. Temperatures will start below freezing again. There is a frost warning in our southern counties. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be more clouds in Southern Illinois.

Temps will be higher than yesterday, but still in the 40s to lower 50s. There is a chance of rain, but only in our farthest northwest counties and it isn’t that big of a chance. Winds will be from the north at about 15 mph.

Temperatures will be warmer Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will be Laura’s pick day of the week, despite some wind.

The weekend looks a little bit cooler. The best rain chances are Friday into Saturday. A majority of the weekend looks drier, though.

Making headlines

  1. A man is accused of shooting and killing a one-year-old girl in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday night.
  2. More than a thousand Kentucky teachers have rallied at the state Capitol to oppose changes to the state's pension system.
  3. Cape Girardeau officers discovered that a 13-month-old girl had been attacked by a dog. The infant later died at the hospital.
  4. The Marshall County shooting suspect was in court Monday where his attorneys made a move to get his case moved to juvenile court.
  5. Alexander County, Illinois officials are finding ways to save thousands of dollars for the county.

