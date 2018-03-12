Murphysboro, IL police chief honored

Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts has been designated as a Certified Police Chief by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP). (Source: KFVS)

This means that Chief Roberts has met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession.

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must meet ILACP's criteria for experience, education, professional membership, and community involvement.

The first two phases of the certification process include things like involvement in community and professional organizations followed by an exam that tests things like budgeting principles and modern policing concepts.

Candidates who master those steps, must then face a panel of their peers and be interviewed.

Chief Roberts is among a select few police chiefs who have been able to meet the requirements of the program.

The process recognizes those law enforcement professionals who excel in all facets of their job.

To maintain certification status, police chiefs must meet on-going requirements and apply for re-certification every five years.

