Crash near Dexter, MO seriously injures 2 from Malden

2 were airlifted after the crash (Source: KFVS)

Two people were injured in a Stoddard County, Missouri crash on Monday, March 12.

The crash happened on Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, Mo. around 5:42 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the 74-year-old driver of a Chrysler Town and Country from Malden crossed the center line when the car hit a Chevy Equinox driven by a 47-year-old from Malden.

Both drivers had to be airlifted to an area hospital in serious conditions. Both had on safety belts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.