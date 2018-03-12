TN man injured after semi crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

The semi truck and trailer had jack-knifed and entered the median. The trailer was blocking the lanes. (Source: KFVS)

A Paris, Tennessee man was injured following a crash in western Kentucky on Monday, March 12.

It happened on the Western Kentucky Parkway around the 64-mile marker.

Eastbound lanes were blocked when Kentucky State Police arrived.

The semi truck and trailer had jack-knifed and entered the median. The trailer was blocking the lanes.

David Stewart, 43, of Paris, Tennessee lost control due to snow causing slick roads. Stewart was taken by EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

