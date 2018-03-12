More than 1,000 Ky. teachers rally against pension changes

More than a thousand Kentucky teachers and other public workers have rallied at the state Capitol (Source: Pixabay)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - More than a thousand Kentucky teachers and other public workers have rallied at the state Capitol to oppose changes to the state's woefully underfunded pension system.

Public employees are rallying to oppose Senate Bill 1, which would cut benefits for some retired teachers while making structural changes some lawmakers say are necessary to save the retirement system from collapse. The movement has swelled in recent weeks following the successful strike of teachers in West Virginia to secure a pay raise.

The bill would save taxpayers $3.2 billion over the next 20 years. But most of those savings would come from a temporary reduction in annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers.

The bill was scheduled to be voted on last week, but lawmakers ended up sending it back to committee for more work.

