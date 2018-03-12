Lanes open after crash on I-24 Ohio River Bridge

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lanes are open after a multi-vehicle crash was blocking the westbound side of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge between Paducah, Ky. and Metropolis, Illinois.

One vehicle was on its side. Police said it is an injury crash.

A detour was set up via US 45, according to KYTC.

Police were diverting traffic at Exit 3.

McCracken County deputies and Paducah Police were also at the scene.

