UT Martin campus has drug take-back box

There is a drug-take-back box located at the University of Tennessee at Martin. It's now located in Crisp Hall, according to the University.

The sealed container is provided by the Weakley County Prevention Coalition. It can be used by students, employees and community members to safely dispose of prescription drugs.

Items not accepted include illegal drugs, needles, blood sugar equipment, thermometers, IV bags, infectious waste or shampoo products.

This is the fifth take back box in Weakley County.

