House OKs bill to ban abortion procedure after 11 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill to ban a common abortion procedure when women are at least 11 weeks into their pregnancies.

The measure cleared the Republican-led chamber on a 71-11 vote Monday after a sometimes-emotional debate. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would prohibit an abortion procedure called "dilation and evacuation" 11 weeks or later into a pregnancy, except in medical emergencies.

Rep. Addia Wuchner says her bill would ban a "brutal" procedure. She says it would not take away abortion rights.

Abortion-rights activists say the bill would ban the most common method of second-trimester abortions. Lawmakers opposing the bill say it would infringe on a woman's right to make her own medical decisions and would provoke a legal challenge if it becomes law.

The legislation is House Bill 454.

