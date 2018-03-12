St. Paddy’s Day: Don't drink and drive

DPS said to 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' (Source: Sikeston DPS)

St. Patrick's Day is a widely celebrated event, but sadly it can become a tragic one.

March 17 can become a dangerous holiday on the nation's roadways. Also walking while intoxicated can by deadly.

According to Sikeston DPS, the message is clear - drive sober or get pulled over.

"St. Patrick’s Day should only be a good time for members of our community,” said Chief Mike Williams. “But we need your help to make this a reality. A commitment to sober driving keeps our neighborhood roads safe. Always make a plan before heading out to the festivities. Understand the dangers of drinking and driving. It is illegal to drink and drive, and should never be an option for how you get home. Designate a sober driver before you and your friends go out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day."

Sikeston Department of Public Safety recommends the following safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

• Always remember to plan ahead. You know whether you’ll attend a party. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. Is it your turn to be the designated driver? Take that role seriously. Your friends could be relying on you.

• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve only had one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation to get home safely.

• If you see a drunk driver on the road contact local law enforcement.

• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

