Missouri to crack down on teen drivers not wearing seatbelts

A statewide campaign will take place March 15-31 as law enforcement will be looking for teen drivers not wearing seatbelts. (Source: Pixabay)

A statewide campaign will take place March 15-31 as law enforcement will be looking for teen drivers not wearing seatbelts.

According to the Sikeston DPS, this is to reduce highway deaths.

“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up seat belt enforcement,” said Chief Mike Williams. “We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts can, and do save lives.”

Eight out of 10 teen vehicle drivers and passengers killed in traffic crashes are unbuckled.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.