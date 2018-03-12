3 adults, 1 child injured after roll-over crash in Carbondale, I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 adults, 1 child injured after roll-over crash in Carbondale, IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
3 adults and 1 child were injured (Source: KFVS) 3 adults and 1 child were injured (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Four people were taken to an area hospital after a roll-over crash in Carbondale, Illinois.

It happened on Monday, March 12 just after 9:35 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Main Street.

The vehicle left the road, crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

Three adults and one child were taken to a Carbondale hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. No citations were issued.

The Carbondale Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Carbondale Police at 618-457-3200.

