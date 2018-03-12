Hundreds pay tribute to Clinton officer killed in shooting

Hundreds of mourners have paid tribute to a young Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty. (Source: Raycom Media)

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) - Hundreds of mourners have paid tribute to a young Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty.

Law enforcement and military personnel were among the throng of people attending Monday's funeral for 30-year-old Clinton officer Ryan Morton.

Morton and two other officers were wounded March 6 after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town.

The suspect, James Waters, barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead. Waters, who had a long criminal history, also died.

Gov. Eric Greitens, who ordered all U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Monday, spoke at the funeral, praising Morton and other police officers for confronting danger and defending the defenseless.

Information from: WDAF-TV, http://www.wdaftv4.com

