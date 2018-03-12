MO Lt. Gov. attends funeral of fallen officer

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson attended the funeral of fallen Clinton, Mo. Officer Ryan Morton on Monday, March 12.

Morton died in the line of duty on March 6.

Lt. Gov. Parson released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Officer Morton. I served in law enforcement over 22 years and 12 of those years as Sheriff of Polk County. During that time, I put to rest one of my officers shot in the line of duty. I empathize with Officer Morton’s family, the community, and the Clinton Police Department. As Officer Morton’s life was celebrated today, we all mourned with his family and friends. We were reminded of Bible verse (KJV) John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” We must continue to bless his memory. I am praying for peace and strength for Officer Morton’s family, the community, Clinton Police Department, and all statewide law enforcement officials. We are thankful for his service and all those who protect us.”