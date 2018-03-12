Perry Co., MO posts solar eclipse sign for 2024

Never too early to start making your eclipse plans. (Source: Solar Eclipse Perry County Missouri 2024)

Perry County, Missouri is ready for the next Solar Eclipse.

A sign has already been made marking a viewing site for the eclipse on April 8, 2024.

A Facebook post about the sign reads, "Never too early to start making your eclipse plans."

The last eclipse to darken the Heartland skies was on August 21, 2017.

