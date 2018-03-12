State police: KY man attempts to steal boat, trailer using motorcycle

One Nortonville, Kentucky man learned the hard way that you can't steal a boat with a motorcycle and he was arrested during that lesson.

David Harvey was arrested and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center where he was charged with the following:

Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess

Criminal Trespassing- 3rd Degree

Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

Officials with the Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a person attempting to steal a boat and trailer with a motorcycle Saturday, March 10 around 4:33 p.m.

The boat and trailer were on a foreclosed property in Nortonville. Officials said Trooper John Eilert responded to the complaint.

When Trooper Eilert arrived at the foreclosed residence, he came in contact with David Harvey, 46, of Nortonville.

KSP dispatch informed Trooper Eilert, Mr. Harvey had a warrant issued for his arrest according to KSP. Harvey was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

