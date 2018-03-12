Court documents: Babysitter knew dog in deadly mauling was aggressive with children

Erica N. Jordan is charged with of involuntary manslaughter in the baby's death. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police have arrested a woman after a baby was mauled to death in Cape Girardeau on Friday, March 9.

On Thursday, April 5, Erica N. Jordan, 33, was charged with one count of the Class E felony of involuntary manslaughter in the second degree for acting with criminal negligence that resulted in the death of the 13-month-old girl.

Judge Lewis issued a $5,000 bond for Jordan, who has since been arrested and has posted bond.

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said they were called to a dog bite incident involving the death of a baby at 2:12 p.m on Friday, March 9.

Officers said they were dispatched to North Hanover in reference to a reported animal bite.

When they arrived, officers discovered that a 13-month-old had been bitten/attacked by a dog that lived in the home.

According to the probable cause statement, the mother of the baby stated that the deadly incident happened the first week Jordan had babysat her children. She said it was never disclosed to her that the dog had previously attacked Jordan's child and she was not aware of the dog not being good around children.

Court documents state the dog was a six to seven-year-old pitbull labrador malamute mix named "Smokey."

According to the documents, Smokey belonged to Jordan's brother and she was taking care of the dog for him temporarily.

According to an interview with police, Jordan said the dog was not good with kids and the dog "attacked" her son biting him in the head in the past.

Jordan stated the dog had been neutered since the biting incident and she thought the dog had "calmed down."

An autopsy revealed the baby had died from two puncture wounds to the skull.

The dog was impounded and taken to a shelter awaiting disposition to be euthanized as was protocol.

This case is still under investigation.

