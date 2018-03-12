Baby mauled to death by dog in Cape Girardeau, MO

An infant was killed in a dog bite incident in Cape Girardeau (Source: KFVS)

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said they were called to a dog bite incident involving the death of a baby on Friday, March 9.

At 2:12 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to North Hanover in reference to a reported animal bite.

When they arrived, officers discovered that a 13-month-old girl had been bitten/attacked by a dog that lived in the home.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirmed the girl was at a babysitter's house.

He said the dog was a mixed breed and weighed about 40 pounds.

The baby was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The dog was impounded and transported to a shelter awaiting disposition to be euthanized as is protocol.

This case is still under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved