SILVER ADVISORY CANCELED, missing man found safe

Police with the Crestwood Police Department canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Police said David Wills, 77, was found safe.

They say they issued the advisory after he left Poplar Bluff, Missouri on his way to Crestwood, Missouri at 12:30 p.m. on March 11 and hadn't been seen.

