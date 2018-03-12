Crash slows traffic on IL 13 in Carbondale

This crash was not deadly according to police. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

Lanes of traffic have been slowed in Carbondale, Illinois after a crash on IL 13.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department said a number of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one was reported dead as a result of this crash.

