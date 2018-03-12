Crash slows traffic on IL 13 in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash slows traffic on IL 13 in Carbondale

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Vehicles involved in a crash are slowing IL 13 traffic (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS) Vehicles involved in a crash are slowing IL 13 traffic (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
This crash was not deadly according to police. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS) This crash was not deadly according to police. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Lanes of traffic have been slowed in Carbondale, Illinois after a crash on IL 13.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department said a number of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one was reported dead as a result of this crash. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly