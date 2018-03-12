Southeast partners with Sinclair Community College on aerospace, unmanned aircraft initiatives

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, are forming a partnership on aerospace and related technologies. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, are forming a partnership on aerospace and related technologies, including unmanned aerial/aircraft systems (UAS) initiatives in the areas of education, workforce training and development, and applied research.

“We are pleased and excited to partner with Sinclair Community College through its National UAS Training and Certification Center on this agreement,” said Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. “The agreement reflects the interests of our institutions to better meet the higher education needs of students across the Midwest region on UAS technologies and underscores our commitment to provide innovative academics that launch extraordinary careers.”

Vargas noted that Sinclair is recognized as a leading educational institution in unmanned aerial/aircraft systems.

“We are excited to collaborate with Southeast Missouri State University to advance the integration and adoption of UAS in a variety of applications in the Midwest," Jeffrey A. Miller, CEO for UAS at Sinclair, added. "By partnering to leverage our strengths in education and training, applied research and development, and workforce development, we are confident that our students, institutions and broader communities will realize great benefits.”

Southeast and Sinclair will explore opportunities to develop pathways from Sinclair’s existing UAS and other technical academic certificates and degree programs of study into Southeast’s programs of study.

Southeast and Sinclair also will focus on broadening the outreach of UAS online education and training by leveraging Sinclair’s existing online infrastructure and capabilities focused on workforce development and custom training.

In addition to the college’s robust academic UAS certificate and degree programs - Sinclair offers a broad range of UAS online and hybrid custom training courses with focuses including media, first responders, precision agriculture, geospatial information and infrastructure, current regulations and laws, and concepts of operation.

Sinclair will partner to provide enrollment opportunities for these courses through Southeast and beyond.

“The economic impact of drone integration in Missouri through 2025 is expected to reach nearly $1.6 billion, creating 1,978 jobs that will generate about $10.4 million in tax revenue,” said Crystal Jones, director of Southeast’s Economic and Business Engagement Center.

