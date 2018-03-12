Metropolis, IL man arrested in Massac Co., KY on drug charges

A suspicious vehicle report came into the Massac County Sheriff's Office on March 9 according to deputies.

The passenger, 30-year-old Michael Russell of Metropolis, Illinois was transported to the Massac County Detention Center and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and possession with the intent to deliver cannabis more than 2,000 grams but less than 5,000 grams.

The Sheriffs Office responded to the report on Massac Creek Road around 1:30 .am. As a deputy arrived on scene he saw a vehicle in the parked middle of the road. Deputies said he saw a passenger throw something from the car into a ditch.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and removed all three occupants from the car. The passenger in the back seat advised the deputy that everything in the backpack was theirs.

Deputies said upon searching the backpack the deputy found eight pounds of cannabis. A search of the area around the vehicle turned up a 9-millimeter handgun.

