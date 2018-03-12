Ice Cube to take the stage at SIU

An all-around performer will take to the stage at Southern Illinois University.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, producer and media personality Ice Cube will be in Carbondale on April 28.

Tickets go on pre-sale on March 14th at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE to get yours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved