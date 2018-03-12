MO Governor orders flags in state to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Clinton officer

On the order of the Governor flags will fly at half staff aross Missouri in honor of Clinton Police Officer, Christopher R. Morton. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a fallen Clinton Police Officer.

Christopher R. Morton was killed when a gunman opened fire with a rifle on Morton killing him.

On the order of Gov. @EricGreitens, flags will fly at half staff aross Missouri in honor of Clinton Police Officer, Christopher R. Morton. pic.twitter.com/BjAfJT2Yqm — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) March 12, 2018

