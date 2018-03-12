MO Governor orders flags in state to fly at half-staff in honor - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Governor orders flags in state to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Clinton officer

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
On the order of the Governor flags will fly at half staff aross Missouri in honor of Clinton Police Officer, Christopher R. Morton.
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a fallen Clinton Police Officer. 

Christopher R. Morton was killed when a gunman opened fire with a rifle on Morton killing him.

