Police find missing man with dementia in Jackson, MO

According to police in Jackson, Missouri, a missing man has been found alive just before 10 a.m. after his wife called at 7 a.m. saying her husband had left the house.

They were looking for Douglas G. Pender, 85. Pender was last spoken with at 6:30 Monday morning at his home on Kidron St.

Captain Greif with Jackson Fire and Rescue said he has a small injury on his hand but is otherwise in stable condition. He was taken to an area hospital.

Seven search teams and two drones aided in the search for the man.

Greif said Pender was found 100 yards West of the 102-mile marker on I-55 in Jackson, Mo.

He said 40 personnel were on the ground searching for Pender and the Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Sikeston Homeland Security Response Team was activated for the search.

Police said Pender has dementia and other medical issues and it was unknown where he may have walked off to.

Pender's wife told police he had been gone for about 30 to 45 minutes when she called.

He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

