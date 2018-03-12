Court date set for man accused of shooting, killing 1-year-old girl in Cape Girardeau

Isaac D. Egbuka, 29, was charged with one count of felony murder in the second degree (Source: Cape Girardeau PD)

A man is accused of shooting and killing a one-year-old girl in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday night, March 11.

Isaac D. Egbuka, 29, was charged with one count of felony murder in the second degree, two counts of felony armed criminal action and one count of domestic assault in the first degree for his involvement in the shooting death of the child.

As of Monday, Egbuka was in custody. His bond was set at $750,000 cash only.

Egbuka is due in court on March 19 at 11 a.m. in front of Judge Gary Kamp in Div. III Court in Jackson, Mo.

Authorities say they received a call at around 2:09 a.m. on March 12 at Green Acres Drive regarding a child that was shot.

When officers arrived, they say they found the baby had been shot in the head. The baby was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Court documents state that officers interviewed a woman who said she and her brother, Egbuka, lived together and she was babysitting the child for a friend who was not related to her, nor anyone in her family.

She told officers that earlier in the evening, she and Egbuka went to the store where he bought a bottle of alcohol to drink throughout the night and they returned home.

At around 9:30 p.m., the woman said an unknown woman arrived to visit with Egbuka. He had allegedly been drinking all night and was intoxicated. According to the woman, the two were being loud and she told them to be quiet or they would wake the baby.

According to court documents, the unknown woman left and Egbuka's sister contacted her mother to come over and help deal with Egbuka due to his intoxication.

The woman told officers that she was sitting in her bedroom with the lights off and Egbuka came in the room, turned on the light and woke the baby up.

Authorities say the woman told them she didn't want to deal with Egbuka and just wanted to get the baby back to sleep. She said she left the bedroom and took the child to a back bedroom in the house and sat on the floor rocking the baby.

That's when she said Egbuka came in and they got into an argument. He allegedly pushed her over, head-first, on the treadmill. The woman said she was still holding the baby and she landed on top of the child and Egbuka then got on top of them.

The woman told officers she was getting up and still on her knees when she heard a gunshot and looked down and saw the baby was shot in the head. A moment later, she said she heard another gunshot.

According to officers, the woman said she didn't know Egbuka had a gun until she heard the gunshot. She told officers she believed he was trying to shoot her.

Court documents state the woman said her mother took the gun away from Egbuka and hid it.

Officers later recovered the gun outside the home.

