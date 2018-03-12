Jackson Recycling Center expands hours for spring & summer

Jackson recycling center is expanding hours for spring and summer. (Source: Pixabay)

Beginning Saturday, April 7, the Jackson Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. These expanded hours of operation will run through Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The Jackson Recycling Center is located at 508 Sawyer Lane. Items collected include cardboard, newspaper, magazines, grocery bags, plastic containers, aluminum, tin and steel cans, electric waste and clear, green, and brown bottles.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Department at (573) 243-2333, the Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300, or go online at jacksonmo.org or Facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved