First Alert: Clearing overnight, cold remains

Grant Dade said clouds have returned, but skies will gradually clear and temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening. By morning we will see lows in the upper 20s in most areas.



Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will reach the middle 40s.

The next several days will be dry, which will be much needed.

Rain returns by Friday and continues through parts of the weekend.

