5 things to know March 12

Good morning, it is Monday, March 12.

First Alert Forecast

If you were not thrilled about snow being in the forecast, we have good news. Laura Wibbenmeyer says there is no snow or rain in the forecast for several days.

Most of the snow from Sunday night is done falling and will probably melt in the next two days. It will be chilly as we start the day, though, with temperatures near freezing.

We’ll see sunshine early, but more clouds by noon. A northwest wind will be gusty at times, getting up to 20 mph.

The dry pattern will continue through Thursday. That will allow flood waters to fall out. Highs will be in the 40s tomorrow and all the way up to the 60s by Thursday.

Rain returns this Friday. The precipitation will hang around into the weekend.

