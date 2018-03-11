Murray State regional campuses delayed due to winter weather

Regional campuses will be delayed on Mar. 12. (Source: Murray State University)

Murray State University will open its regional campuses in Madisonville and Henderson due to winter weather in the Heartland.

The Madisonville regional campus will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 12.

The Henderson regional Campus will open at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Mar. 12.

